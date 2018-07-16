Faster photons could enable total data security

Researchers at the University of Sheffield have solved a key puzzle in quantum physics that could help to make data transfer totally secure.

The team have developed a way of generating very rapid single-photon light pulses. Each photon, or particle of light, represents a bit of binary code - the fundamental language of computing. These photons cannot be intercepted without disturbing them in a way that would alert the sender that something was amiss.

Transferring data using light passed along fibre optic cables has become increasingly common over the past decades, but each pulse currently contains millions of photons. That means that, in principle, a portion of these could be intercepted without detection.

Secure data is already encrypted, but if an 'eavesdropper' was able to intercept the signals containing details of the code then - in theory - they could access and decode the rest of the message.

Single photon pulses offer total security, because any eavesdropping is immediately detected, but scientists have struggled to produce them rapidly enough to carry data at sufficient speeds to transfer high volumes of data.

In a new study, published in Nature Nanotechnology, the Sheffield team have employed a phenomenon called the Purcell Effect to produce the photons very rapidly. A nanocrystal called a quantum dot is placed inside a cavity within a larger crystal - the semiconductor chip. The dot is then bombarded with light from a laser which makes it absorb energy. This energy is then emitted in the form of a photon.

Placing the nanocrystal inside a very small cavity makes the laser light bounce around inside the walls. This speeds up the photon production by the Purcell Effect. One problem is that the photons carrying data information can easily become confused with the laser light. The Sheffield researchers have overcome this by funnelling the photons away from the cavity and inside the chip to separate the two different types of pulse.

In this way, the team have succeeded in making the photon emission rate about 50 times faster than would be possible without using the Purcell Effect. Although this isn't the fastest photon light pulse yet developed, it has a crucial advantage because the photons produced are all identical - an essential quality for many quantum computing applications.

Mark Fox, Professor of Optical Physics at the University of Sheffield, explains: "Using photons to transmit data enables us to use the fundamental laws of physics to guarantee security. It's impossible to measure or 'read' the particle in any way without changing its properties. Interfering with it would therefore spoil the data and sound an alarm."

He added: "Our method also solves a problem that has puzzled scientists for about 20 years - how to use this Purcell Effect to speed up photon production in an efficient way.

"This technology could be used within secure fibre optic telecoms systems, although it would be most useful initially in environments where security is paramount, including governments and national security headquarters."

###

The work was funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and the crystals were produced at the EPSRC National Epitaxy Facility, based at the University of Sheffield. The team is now working with industrial partners to commercialise the technology.

For more information contact:

Beck Lockwood, Campus PR, Tel: 0121 4511321; mobile: 0778 3802318; email: beck@campuspr.co.uk Notes for editors

'High Purcell factor generation of coherent on-chip single photons', by F. Liu, A.J. Brash, J. O'Hara, L.M.P.P. Martins, C. L. Phillips, R. J. Coles, B. Royall, E. Clarke, C. Bentham, N. Prtljaga, I. E. Itskevich, L. R. Wilson, M. S. Skolnick and A. M. Fox, is published in Nature Nanotechnology on 16 July 2018.

The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world's leading universities.

A member of the UK's prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in.

Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education.

Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields.

Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations. The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)

The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government. For more information visit https:/ / epsrc. ukri. org .

EPSRC is the main funding body for engineering and physical sciences research in the UK. By investing in research and postgraduate training, we are building the knowledge and skills base needed to address the scientific and technological challenges facing the nation.

Our portfolio covers a vast range of fields from healthcare technologies to structural engineering, manufacturing to mathematics, advanced materials to chemistry. The research we fund has impact across all sectors. It provides a platform for future UK prosperity by contributing to a healthy, connected, resilient, productive nation.