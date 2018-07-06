Investigational treatment for acne appears promising in laboratory studies

Topical retinoids, which target retinoic acid receptors, are commonly used to treat acne. New research published in the British Journal of Dermatology reveals that trifarotene, a fourth-generation retinoid with potent and selective activity against only one particular retinoic acid receptor, may have an improved efficacy and safety profile compared with less selective retinoids.

Trifarotene is expected to result in low systemic levels, while retaining strong activity at the skin. This is likely to lead to reduced side effects.

"The pharmacological potency of trifarotene translates from in vitro models to topically treated human skin in vivo, resulting in the modulation of biological pathways that collectively are expected to translate into strong clinical efficacy in acne," said senior author Dr. Johannes Voegel, of Galderma R&D, in France. "As trifarotene is expected to be rapidly eliminated in the blood stream, this drug should be particularly useful for the treatment of large skin surface areas, including the back and chest of acne patients."

###