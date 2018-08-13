Preliminary analysis of the influence of reinforced mortar coating

This work presents an extensive characterisation of materials and components used in non-structural masonry constructions in the region of Pernambuco, Brazil. The occurrence incidence of diverse several kinds of accidents in buildings constructed with resistant masonry in the Region Metropolitan of Recife has drawn the attention of the regional and national technical community to the need to adopt measures to minimize such events. This kind of masonry in buildings has as one of its most important characteristics the use ofhas non-structural units in masonry walls that will are unable to carry loading beyond its own weight. Such type of construction is found with relative frequency in under developing developed countries as and is a key feature of public solutions to the housing deficit of these countries.

Several pathological manifestationsconstruction faults have been reported, in the lastrecent years, and in some cases, there have been reports reported collapses with human deaths. An experimental study was carried out on running bond of red clay prisms, of two and three ceramic blocks, with and without cement mortar coating, each subjected to axial compression in order to enhance the capacity of masonry.

The experimental preliminary results indicate an increase in both in the compressive load capacity of the coated prisms and in those that use coatings based on reinforced mortar, not complying with the specifications of conventional structural mortar. The increase observed in the load related to the reinforcement of the coated 2 block prisms was approximately 166% and for 3 block prisms it was of 107%. The ratio of the maximum average loads of 2 block prisms and 3 block prisms was near one, showing to be equivalent two-2 blocks and three 3 block prisms. Finally, several types of rupture were observed in the prisms, and it is not possible to define a typical rupture form. On the other hand, the lateral detachment ruptures inof the coating layers were frequent.

Reference: Guimarães AS et al, (2018). Preliminary Analysis of the Influence of Reinforced Mortar Coating on the Compressive Strength of Clay Bricks. The Open Civil Engineering Journal, Volume 12, 2018. DOI: 10.2174/1874149501812010071