CVIA special issue on special issue on current issues in cath labs

Beijing, 23 August 2018: The journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 3 Issue 2. This is a Special Issue on Current Issues in Cath Labs with Guest Editors Anthony A. Bavry of the University of Florida Medical School and Deepak L. Bhatt of Harvard Medical School. This issue brings together papers from leading cardiologists from the United States, China and Europe and represents valuable new insights into research in this area.

Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:

REVIEWS

Dhruv Mahtta, Ahmed N. Mahmoud, Mohammad K. Mojadidi and Islam Y. Elgendy

Intravascular Ultrasound-Guided Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: An Updated Review (http://ow. ly/ T9cj30loKLj )

Ahmed Harhash, Prashant Rao, and Karl B. Kern

The Role of Cardiac Catheterization after Cardiac Arrest (http://ow. ly/ jYLp30loKRp )

Jennifer A. Rymer and Sunil V. Rao

The Current State of Transradial Access: A Perspective on Transradial Outcomes, Learning Curves, and Same-Day Discharge (http://ow. ly/ 1eGo30loKX5 )

Zhen Ge, Jaya Chandrasekhar and Roxana Mehran

Use of Bivalirudin for Anticoagulation in Interventional Cardiovascular Procedures (http://ow. ly/ fDeE30loL16 )

Punag Divanji and Kendrick Shunk

Modern Antiplatelet Therapy: When Is Clopidogrel the Right Choice? (http://ow. ly/ 6fT230loL64 )

Ahmad A. Mahmoud, Ahmed N. Mahmoud, Akram Y. Elgendy and R. David Anderson

Current Status of Coronary Atherectomy (http://ow. ly/ jeV030loLaW )

Chang-Sheng Ma

The Use of Direct Oral Anticoagulants for Prevention of Stroke and Systemic Embolic Events in East Asian Patients with Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation (http://ow. ly/ xzr630loLdW )

CASE REPORT

Felicity J. Lee, Imran Shiekh, Thach Nguyen and Michael Nguyen

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold in the Midportion of the Left Anterior Descending Artery for Cardiac Allograft Vasculopathy in a

Cardiac Transplant Patient (http://ow. ly/ 2kRA30loLjj )

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti, Jamie B. Conti and Jeff Plasschaert

Development of a Cardiovascular Rehabilitation Program: Focus on Exercise (http://ow. ly/ wUV330loMfS )

REVIEW

Randy R. Jeffrey, Robert F. Hamburger, Janelle Gooden-Ebanks and John W. Petersen

Speckle Tracking Echocardiography Identifies Impaired Longitudinal Strain as a Common Deficit in Various Cardiac Diseases (http://ow. ly/ ySiP30loMpc )

CASE REPORT

Bahar Sayin, Anastasios Athanasiadis, Adrian Ursulescu, Udo Sechtem and Peter Ong

Persisting Angina after Successful Surgical Removal of a Large Coronary Artery Aneurysm Attached to the Proximal Portion of the Left Circumflex Artery: Role of Coronary Artery Spasm (http://ow. ly/ NVOV30loMzo )

REVIEW

Syed Raza Shah and Ki Park

The Contemporary Role of Femoral Artery Access (http://ow. ly/ Ag8730loMCp )

COMMENTARIES

C. Richard Conti

Chronic Pericarditis (http://ow. ly/ Hgb530loMFs )

C. Richard Conti

Anomalous Coronary Arteries: Some thoughts about Clinical Relevance (http://ow. ly/ Y3lU30loMMG )

C. Richard Conti

Ventricular Function (http://ow. ly/ dKju30loN0N )

