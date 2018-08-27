ACA associated with decrease in cost-related medication nonadherence among survivors of stroke

Bottom Line: Implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was associated with a decrease in cost-related nonadherence to medication by adult survivors of stroke (ages 45 to 64), as Medicaid coverage increased and uninsurance decreased in this group. This study analyzed survey data and included almost 14,000 survivors of stroke. Adults younger than 65 who survive stroke frequently contend with high out-of-pocket costs, especially for prescription drugs because they take an average of 11 medications. Study limitations include self-reported data and that researchers couldn't account for medication-taking attitudes or behaviors.

Authors: Deborah A. Levine, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2018.2302)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

