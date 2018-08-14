Can combining low doses of 3 high blood pressure medications into one pill improve blood pressure control?

Bottom Line: Poorly controlled high blood pressure is a leading global public health problem requiring new treatment strategies. In most instances, inadequate blood pressure treatment can be mainly attributed to use of one medication, which has modest effectiveness. In a randomized clinical trial that included 700 patients in Sri Lanka with mild to moderate high blood pressure who were not receiving treatment or who were taking one medication, the daily use of a pill that contained low doses of three antihypertensive drugs for six months resulted in a greater percentage of patients achieving their target blood pressure goal.

Authors: Ruth Webster, Ph.D., The George Institute for Global Health, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.10359)

