Frequency of prenatal marijuana use for nausea, vomiting in pregnancy

Bottom Line: Is prenatal marijuana use higher among women diagnosed with nausea and vomiting in pregnancy? A new research letter used data from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, which screens pregnant women for marijuana use through self-report and urine toxicology tests, to examine more than 220,000 pregnancies from 2009 through 2016. While the overall frequency of marijuana use in the first trimester was 5.3 percent, women with mild or severe nausea and vomiting in pregnancy had greater odds of marijuana use in the first trimester compared to women without nausea and vomiting in pregnancy. National guidelines suggest pregnant women discontinue the use of marijuana during pregnancy.

Authors: Kelly C. Young-Wolff, Ph.D., M.P.H., of Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Oakland, California, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.3581)

