Providing care for transgender patients

Bottom Line: A review article discusses some best practices to help clinicians learn how to better engage with and care for transgender patients, and the article suggests ways health care facilities can move toward more inclusive systems of care.

Authors: Nicole Rosendale, M.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.4179)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###