Patient motivations behind cosmetic procedures

Bottom Line: What motivates patients to seek minimally invasive cosmetic procedures? Most patients want the procedures to please themselves, not others, and, apart from aesthetic appearance to look younger and fresher, patient motivations ranged from physical health and psychological well-being to looking good at work and increasing self-confidence. Those were among the findings of a new observational study that included 511 patients who competed a survey.

Authors: Murad Alam, M.D., M.S.C.I., M.B.A., of the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, and coauthors

For more details and to read the full study, please visit the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2018.2357)