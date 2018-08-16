Quality of YouTube videos for facial plastics information

Bottom Line: YouTube videos are a popular resource for facial plastics information. However, a new research letter that evaluated the quality of some of those videos suggests they can present biased information, offer an unbalanced assessment of risks and benefits, and be unclear about the qualifications of the practitioners featured.

Authors: Boris Paskhover, M.D., Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, New Jersey, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamafacial.2018.0822)