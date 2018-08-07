USPSTF recommendation statement on screening for atrial fibrillation with electrocardiography

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that the current evidence is insufficient regarding screening for atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat, with electrocardiography (ECG), a noninvasive test that records the electrical activity of the heart.

Background: The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This latest statement is a new recommendation on screening for atrial fibrillation with ECG. The prevalence of atrial fibrillation increases with age and it is a major risk factor for ischemic stroke.

Related material

The following related elements from The JAMA Network are also available on the For The Media website:

A podcast regarding the recommendation statement is available for listening and download.

Screening for Atrial Fibrillation With Electrocardiography - US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statement

Screening for Atrial Fibrillation With Electrocardiography - Evidence Report and Systematic Review for the US Preventive Services Task Force

JAMA editorial - Electrocardiographic Monitoring for Prevention of Atrial Fibrillation-Associated Cardioembolic Stroke

JAMA Cardiology editorial - Electrocardiography Screening for Atrial Fibrillation

JAMA Internal Medicine editorial - Screening for Atrial Fibrillation Comes With Many Snags

JAMA Patient Page - Screening for Atrial Fibrillation With Electrocardiography

###

To Learn More: The full report is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.10321)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.