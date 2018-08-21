USPSTF recommendation statement on screening for cervical cancer

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has updated its recommendations regarding screening for cervical cancer, with the recommendations and type of screening method varying depending on the woman's age and other factors.

Background: The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This latest statement is an update of its 2012 recommendation on screening for cervical cancer. The number of deaths from cervical cancer in the United States has decreased substantially since the implementation of widespread cervical cancer screening. Most cases occur among women who have not been adequately screened.

Related material

The following related elements from The JAMA Network are also available on the For The Media website:

-- A podcast regarding the recommendation statement will be posted posted on this page.

-- Screening for Cervical Cancer - US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statement

-- Screening for Cervical Cancer With High-Risk Human Papillomavirus Testing - Updated Evidence Report and Systematic Review for the US Preventive Services Task Force

-- Screening for Cervical Cancer in Primary Care - A Decision Analysis for the US Preventive Services Task Force

-- JAMA editorial: Screening for Cervical Cancer - New Tools and New Opportunities

-- JAMA Internal Medicine editorial: Cervical Cancer Screening - Moving From the Value of Evidence to the Evidence of Value

-- JAMA Patient Page: Screening for Cervical Cancer

To Learn More: The full report is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.10897)

###

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.