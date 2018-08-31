NASA Finds a less elongated potential Tropical Cyclone Six

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an infrared image of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six that shows the storm is not as "stretched out" as it was the previous day. Despite its lack of organization, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.

Tropical storm conditions expected over the southern Cabo Verde islands later today, Aug. 31.

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite flew over Potential Tropical Cyclone Six on Aug. 30 at 11:18 p.m. EDT (Aug. 31 at 0318 UTC). The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image that showed the circulation is gradually becoming less elongated. Satellite data revealed that there is still relatively little deep convection near the estimated center of circulation. A few strong storms were found where cloud top temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius).

The National Hurricane Center said that "Most of the convection remains confined to the monsoon trough southwest of the center, where low-level convergence is strongest. Therefore, the system is not quite yet being designated as a tropical cyclone."

At 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 13.7 degrees north and longitude 21.8 degrees west. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 kph), and this motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected to continue for the next three to four days. On the forecast track, disturbance is expected to move near or over the southern Cabo Verde Islands as a tropical storm later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later today or Saturday.

NHC said "Environmental conditions are favorable for the system to become a tropical cyclone later today."

For updated forecasts, visit: http://www. nhc. noaa. gov

