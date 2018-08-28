The Lancet: Papers at European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress

The following papers will be presented at the ESC congress in Munich, and published simultaneously in The Lancet journal. All papers are under embargo until the stated time.

Contact details for corresponding authors are provided in the Articles and linked Comments. Funding information is listed on the first page of each Article.

Embargo: Tuesday 28th August 10.15am [UK]/11.15am [Munich]/05.15am [New York]

A stent-free treatment for small coronary artery disease

Drug-coated balloons (DBS) could provide a stent-free treatment of small coronary artery disease, according to the first large randomised trial comparing DBS with second-generation drug eluting stents (DES) for major adverse cardiac events, followed up at 12 months. Stents are currently the preferred treatment for percutaneous coronary intervention in coronary artery disease, but the study shows that DBS is a safe alternative for the treatment of lesions in coronary arteries (less than 3mm in diameter) if an acceptable angiographic result can be obtained after predilatation of the lesion. DBS is currently restricted to small coronary arteries, but might be expanded to larger vessel sizes with future research.

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 4242. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31719-7/fulltext

Embargo: Saturday 25th August at 10.00am [UK]/11.00am [Munich]/05.00am [New York] Radial vs femoral access in the management of acute coronary syndrome

In patients with acute coronary syndrome, radial access was associated with lower rates of net adverse clinical events compared with femoral access, but not major adverse cardiovascular events at 1 year. Some national guidelines recommend the radial artery as the preferred vascular access site in patients with acute coronary syndrome undergoing invasive management, as evidence suggests that radial access is associated with improved outcomes and quality of life, as well as lower costs. The study is the first to report longer-term outcomes (1 year follow up).

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 4243. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31714-8/fulltext

Embargo: Saturday 25th August at 12.30pm [UK]/1.30pm [Munich]/7.30am [New York] Telemedicine for the management of patients with heart failure

Remote patient management in patients with heart failure might help to detect early signs and symptoms of cardiac decompensation, thus enabling a prompt initiation of the appropriate treatment and care before a full manifestation of a heart failure decompensation. A randomised trial tests the effectiveness of a telemonitoring system, installed in the patient's home, which transmits information back to a telemedical centre, the GP and cardiologist on a daily basis, combined with telephone support. The study finds that, when used in a well-defined heart failure population, the approach reduces the percentage of days lost due to unplanned cardiovascular hospital admissions and all-cause mortality, although there was no effect on cardiovascular mortality.

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 4616. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31880-4/fulltext

ALL PAPERS:

Embargo: Sunday 26th August at 10.00am [UK]/11.00am [Munich]/05.00am [New York] Long-term mortality after blood pressure-lowering and lipid-lowering treatment in patients with hypertension: 16-year follow-up results of a randomised factorial trial

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 4378. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31776-8/fulltext

Embargo: Sunday 26th August at 1.30pm [UK]/2.30pm [Munich]/08:30am [New York] Use of aspirin to reduce risk of initial vascular events in patients at moderate risk of cardiovascular disease (ARRIVE): a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 4780. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31924-X/fulltext

Embargo: Monday 27th August at 10.00am [UK]/11.00am [Munich]/05.00am [New York] Ticagrelor plus aspirin for 1 month, followed by ticagrelor monotherapy for 23 months vs aspirin plus clopidogrel or ticagrelor for 12 months, followed by aspirin monotherapy for 12 months after implantation of a drug-eluting stent: a multicentre, open-label, randomised superiority trial

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 4289. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31858-0/fulltext

Embargo: Tuesday 28th August 07.30am [UK]/8.30am [Munich]/02.30am [New York] Ultrathin-strut, biodegradable-polymer, sirolimus-eluting stents versus thin-strut, durable-polymer, everolimus-eluting stents for percutaneous coronary revascularisation: 5-year outcomes of the BIOSCIENCE randomised trial

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 4288. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31715-X/fulltext

Embargo: Tuesday 28th August 13.30 [UK]/14.30 [Munich]/08.30am [New York] Non-invasive detection of coronary inflammation using computed tomography and prediction of residual cardiovascular risk (the CRISP-CT study): a post-hoc analysis of prospective outcome data

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 1471. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31114-0/fulltext

Embargo: Tuesday 28th August 13.30 [UK]/14.30 [Munich]/08.30am [New York] High-sensitivity troponin in the evaluation of patients with suspected acute coronary syndrome: a stepped-wedge, cluster-randomised controlled trial

* Article and linked Comment available under embargo at (journalist only link): http://www. thelancet-press. com/ embargo/ 4663. pdf

* Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)31923-8/fulltext

###