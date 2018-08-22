Can work stress contribute to Parkinson's disease risk?

Results from a Movement Disorders study suggest that occupational stress is associated with Parkinson's Disease risk, such that having a high-demand occupation is a risk factor and low control is protective.

High job demands were associated with increased Parkinson's Disease risk among men, especially in men with high education. High control was associated with increased risk among individuals with low education, and this association was more pronounced in women.

The study included 2,544,748 Swedes born in 1920 to 1950. During an average follow-up time of 21.3 years, 21,544 new cases of Parkinson's Disease were identified.

Link to Study: https:/ / onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ mds. 27439

