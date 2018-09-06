How 'double-acting' baking powder acts twice (video)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2018 -- Baking powder is used to raise baked goods like cakes and cookies. It's often sold under the label "double-acting," but what does that mean? In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry of how baking powder can act twice to make bubbles in your baked goods: https:/ / youtu. be/ f16wezzHPzg .

