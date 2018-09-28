Clinical trials, radiation oncology research to be featured at ASTRO's Annual Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., October 1, 2018 -- The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) announced today the 10 top-rated studies that will be highlighted in the press program for the 2018 ASTRO Annual Meeting. Researchers will present their findings in three news briefings held October 21 through 23 in room 225-D of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio and via live webcast. Reporters can register to cover the meeting and news briefings at http://www. astro. org/ ampress .

The briefing schedule is as follows:

Advances in Breast and Lung Cancers

Sunday, October 21, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. CT

* "Randomized Trial Evaluating Radiation following Surgical Excision for 'Good Risk' DCIS: 12-Year Report from NRG/RTOG 9804," presented by Dr. Beryl McCormick, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Abstract LBA-1)

* "FAST Phase III RCT of Radiation Therapy Hypofractionation for Treatment of Early Breast Cancer: 10-Year Results (CRUKE/04/015)," presented by Dr. Murray Brunt, Institute of Cancer Research, London (Abstract LBA-2)

* "Local Consolidative Therapy (LCT) Improves Overall Survival (OS) Compared to Maintenance Therapy/Observation in Oligometastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Final Results of a Multicenter, Randomized, Controlled Phase 2 Trial," presented by Dr. Daniel Gomez, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Abstract LBA-3)

Advances in Genitourinary Cancers

Monday, October 22, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

* "Androgen Receptor Activity and Radiotherapeutic Sensitivity in African-American Men with Prostate Cancer: A Large-Scale Gene Expression Analysis and Meta-analysis of RTOG Trials," presented by Dr. Daniel Spratt, University of Michigan (Abstract 4)

* "Long-Term Outcomes of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy for Low- and Intermediate-Risk Prostate Adenocarcinoma: A Multi-Institutional Consortium Study," presented by Dr. Amar U. Kishan, University of California, Los Angeles (Abstract 217)

* "Renal SABR in Patients with a Solitary Kidney: An Individual-Patient Pooled Analysis from the International Radiosurgery Oncology Consortium for Kidney (IROCK)," presented by Dr. Rohann Correa, London Regional Cancer Program (Abstract 222)

* "Short Term Androgen Deprivation Therapy Without or With Pelvic Lymph Node Treatment Added to Prostate Bed Only Salvage Radiation Therapy: The NRG Oncology/RTOG 0534 SPPORT Trial," presented by Dr. Alan Pollack, University of Miami (Abstract LBA-5)

Advances in Oral and Oligometastatic Cancers

Tuesday, October 23, 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. CT

* "Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy for the Comprehensive Treatment of Oligometastatic Tumors (SABR-COMET): Results of A Randomized Trial," presented by Dr. David Palma, London Health Sciences Centre (Abstract 5)

* "NRG-RTOG 1016: Phase III Trial Comparing Radiation/Cetuximab to Radiation/Cisplatin in HPV-related Cancer of the Oropharynx," presented by Dr. Andy Trotti, Moffitt Cancer Center (Abstract LBA-4)

* "Plasma Circulating Tumor HPV DNA for the Surveillance of Cancer Recurrence in HPV-associated Oropharyngeal Cancer," presented by Dr. Bhisham Chera, University of North Carolina (Abstract LBA-6)

Credentialed journalists from accredited news organizations are invited to attend and report on the meeting, or to cover it remotely. Additional information about the meeting, the press registration form and housing information are available online. ASTRO will host an on-site press office in room 225-C of the convention center during meeting hours. Rooms also are available to reserve for media interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis.

###

For questions about the press program, press registration and interview rooms, visit our online press kit or contact ASTRO's media relations team at press@astro.org or 703-286-1600. More information about the meeting is available at the ASTRO Annual Meeting webpage.

ABOUT ASTRO