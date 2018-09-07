Latest Structural Heart issue features research on TAVR and Mitral VIV and VIR procedures

NEW YORK -September 7, 2018-The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce that the latest issue of Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team features original research articles on transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in patients with aortic stenosis and left ventricular systolic dysfunction, and the safety and efficacy of percutaneous mitral valve-in-valve and valve-in ring procedures. The full issue is now available online: https:/ / www. tandfonline. com/ toc/ ushj20/ current .

"The fifth issue of Volume 2 features two original research articles and accompanying editorials that are of great current interest to the field of structural heart disease," said Anthony N. DeMaria, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal and the Judith and Jack White Chair in Cardiology and Founding Director of the Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center at the University of California, San Diego. "A paper by Lowenstern et al evaluates the important relation of LV function to TAVR success, and indicates that patients with impaired LV function may experience a mortality benefit from TAVR. A paper from Sengodan et al addresses the evolving role of valve-in-valve and valve-in-ring procedures and indicates that these techniques are demonstrating improvements in procedural success and declining complication rates."

Below are brief descriptions of the two original articles highlighted in this issue.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement versus Medical Management among Patients with Aortic Stenosis and Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction

A. Lowenstern et al.

Researchers examined mortality of patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and concomitant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD) undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) compared to a matched medically managed cohort. They found that compared with medical management, TAVR for severe AS is associated with longer survival in all patients, including those with LVSD.

Safety and Efficacy of Percutaneous Mitral Valve-in-Valve and Mitral Valve-in-Ring Procedures: Systematic Review and Pooled Analysis of 30 Day and One Year Outcomes

P. Sengodan et al.

Researchers performed a systematic review and pooled analysis evaluating 30 day and one year outcomes of transcatheter mitral valve-in-valve (VIV) and valve-in-ring (VIR) procedures. The study found that mitral VIV and VIR procedures are safe and feasible in high risk surgical candidates but long-term safety and efficacy data beyond one year for both procedures need to be established.

Volume 2, Issue 5 of Structural Heart also features the following articles:

Editor's Page

Valve Regurgitation: In the Eye of the Beholder

A. N. DeMaria

Review Articles

3D Hybrid Imaging for Structural and Congenital Heart Interventions in the Cath Lab

H. van den Broek et al.

Left Ventricular Outflow Tract Obstruction Following Mitral Valve Replacement: Challenges for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Therapy

A. Asgar et al.

Fellow and Early Career Structural Heart Forum

Steering Your First Year as a Structural Heart Interventionalist

R. Sharma

Opinion

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE; The First Randomized Trial in Asymptomatic Patients with Severe Organic Mitral Valve Regurgitation

R. Jansen et al.

Editorial: Level 1 Evidence Remains Elusive in Asymptomatic Severe Organic Mitral Valve Regurgitation

I. Kron et al.

Original Research

Editorial: Aortic Stenosis at the Crossroads

O. Ben-Yehuda

Clinical Impact of Chronic Aortic Regurgitation in Asymptomatic Patients with Native Aortic Valve Stenosis

P. Sorajja et al.

Editorial: Mixed Aortic Valve Disease: A Double Trouble

P. Pibarot

Single Anti-Platelet Therapy versus Dual Anti-Platelet Therapy after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: A Meta-Analysis

A. Abuzaid et al.

Editorial: TAVR and DAPT: Are We Any Closer to the Answer?

S. Yakubov

Editorial: The Rapid Evolution of Transcatheter Mitral Valve-in-Valve and Valve-in-Ring Procedures

P. Grayburn

Fluoroscopic Overlay of Landmarks from Pre-procedural CT Images after 2D3D Image Fusion to Optimize Trans-septal Access During Percutaneous Mitral Interventions

J. Neill et al.

Editorial: CT-Fluoroscopic Real Time Fusion--Ready for Primetime?

J. Leipsic et al.

Impact of Resting Heart Rate at 30 Days Following Transcatheter or Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement and Cardiovascular Outcomes: Insights from The PARTNER 2 Trial

I. Kosmidou et al.

Mono versus Dual Antiplatelet Therapy after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

C. Khalil et al.

Comparison of Transaortic and Subclavian Approaches for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients with No Transfemoral Access Options

K. Engstrom et al.

Images in Structural Heart Disease

Percutaneous Edge-to-Edge Mitral Valve Repair (PMVR) in a Patient with Barlow's Disease, an Implanted Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) Occluder Device, and a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

H. Langer et al.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Thrombosis Causing Trans-Valvar Regurgitation

U. Hayat et al.

Transjugular Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair with Mitraclip

R. Chizner et al.

