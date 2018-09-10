Articles focus on Medicaid work requirements

Bottom Line: Two research letters and an invited commentary examine work requirements for Medicaid recipients, a move favored by some states that have federal waivers or have applied for them to impose work rules.

One research letter estimated the number of Medicaid recipients at risk of losing coverage if work requirements were applied nationally and in states with approved or pending waivers to impose those rules. The article also calculated Medicaid spending for those at risk of losing Medicaid coverage. Authors: Anna M. Goldman, M.D., M.P.H., of the Cambridge Health Alliance and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, and coauthors

A second research letter provides state-level population estimates of people who are subject to but not meeting proposed Medicaid work requirements. Authors: David M. Silvestri, M.D., M.B.A., of the Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, and coauthors

