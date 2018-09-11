Association of gestational diabetes, subsequent glucose metabolism disorders in mothers under new criteria

Bottom Line: Newer criteria mean more women are diagnosed with gestational diabetes than before. This observational study assessed whether untreated gestational diabetes defined after the fact based on newer criteria was associated with long-term risk of glucose metabolism disorders among 4,700 mothers and overweight or obesity in their children 10 to 14 years after pregnancy. Researchers report that untreated gestational diabetes was associated with development of glucose metabolism disorders (a composite of type 2 diabetes or prediabetes) in mothers but was not significantly associated with childhood overweight/obesity in combination. However, additional measures of fatness in children may be relevant in interpreting the study findings.

Authors: Boyd E. Metzger, M.D., Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.11628)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

