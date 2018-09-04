CDC Guideline on diagnosis, management of mild traumatic brain injury in children

Bottom Line: A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention evidence-based guideline on the diagnosis and management of mild traumatic brain injury (concussion) in children is detailed in a special communication article. The guideline includes 19 sets of recommendations on the diagnosis, prognosis, management and treatment of pediatric mild traumatic brain injury, including return to school and symptom management.

Authors: Matthew J. Breiding, Ph.D., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.2853)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.