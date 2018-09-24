Collection of JAMA articles focus on race, medicine and medical research

Bottom Line: A collection of JAMA articles (an editorial and three Viewpoints) focuses on race, medicine and medical research. Excerpts of the articles are below along with links that will be live when the embargo lifts.

Editorial: "Race, Ancestry, and Medical Research," by JAMA Executive Editor Phil B. Fontanarosa, M.D., M.B.A., and JAMA Editor in Chief Howard Bauchner, M.D.

Want to embed a link to this article in your story? Link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2018. 14438

Viewpoint: "Race, Ancestry, and Reporting in Medical Journals," by Richard S. Cooper, M.D., Loyola University Medical School, Maywood, Illinois, and coauthors

Want to embed a link to this article in your story? Link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2018. 10960

Viewpoint: "Historical Aspects of Race and Medicine - The Case of J. Marion Sims," by Keith Wailoo, Ph.D., Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey

Want to embed a link to this article in your story? Link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2018. 11944

Viewpoint: "Examining How Race, Ethnicity, and Ancestry Data Are Used in Biomedical Research," by Vence L. Bonham, J.D., National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, and coauthors

Want to embed a link to this article in your story? Link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2018. 13609

###

To Learn More: All the articles are available on the For The Media website.