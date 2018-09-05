Disparities in geographic distribution of dermatologists

Bottom Line: Disparities exist in the geographic distribution of dermatologists across the United States in this study of county-level data from 1995 to 2013. Although the dermatologist workforce increased during that time and dermatologist density increased more in rural and nonmetropolitan counties than metropolitan areas, the gap in dermatologist density between metropolitan and other areas widened. Researchers stress that correcting the dermatologist workforce disparity is important for patient care.

Authors: Jennifer A. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., of the New York University School of Medicine, New York, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2018.3022)

