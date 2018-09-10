Did tai ji quan balance training program reduce fall risk for older adults?

Bottom Line: A program of tai ji quan balance training classes, developed on the classic concept of tai chi, was more effective at reducing falls among older adults at high risk for them than stretching exercises or a training program that incorporated aerobic, strength, balance and flexibility exercises after six months. This randomized clinical trial included 670 adults (70 and older) in Oregon who had fallen in the previous year or who had impaired mobility. Limitations of the clinical trial include that it was conducted in a single state, had a small number of African American participants, and used self-reported fall data, although efforts were made to ensure its accuracy.

Authors: Fuzhong Li, Ph.D., of the Oregon Research Institute, Eugene, and Shanghai University of Sport, Shanghai, China, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.3915)

