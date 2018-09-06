Opioid prescribing after rhinoplasty

Bottom Line: A review of 173 patients who had rhinoplasty reports that nearly all were prescribed opioids (an average of 28 pills per patient) in addition to acetaminophen and refills were exceedingly rare, with some patients (11.3 percent) not even filling their initial narcotic prescription. Study results suggest patients experienced less pain than was expected, although the optimal number of tablets to manage postoperative pain from rhinoplasty is unclear.

Authors: David A. Shaye, M.D., M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Boston, Massachusetts, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamafacial.2018.0999)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###