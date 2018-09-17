Small study evaluates use of medical scribes in primary care

Bottom Line: Medical scribes transcribe information during clinical visits in real time into electronic health records (EHRs) under physician supervision. A small study of 18 primary care physicians evaluated the association of using medical scribes with physician workflow and patient experience.

Authors: Pranita Mishra, M.P.P., of Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Oakland, California, and coauthors

Related Material: The invited commentary, "Use of Medical Scribes to Reduce Documentation Burden: Are They Where We Need to Go With Clinical Documentation," by David W. Bates, M.D., M.Sc., and Adam B. Landman, M.D., of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, and coauthors also is available.

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.3956)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###