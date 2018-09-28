To what extent are adolescents using multiple types of cannabis?

Bottom Line: Most 10th-graders who had ever used cannabis had used more than one type of the drug, including cannabis products that were combustible, edible or vaporized.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Cannabis use in adolescents is associated with increased risk for chronic use throughout adulthood, cannabis use disorder, impaired cognitive development and lower educational attainment. New cannabis products raise concerns about pediatric health amid the legalization of medical and recreational cannabis in some states and an increasing normalization of cannabis use in society.

Who and When: 3,177 10th-graders from 10 Los Angeles, California, area high schools surveyed from January to October 2015

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Self-reported sex, race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status (exposures); self-report of ever use and past 30-day use of cannabis, as well as the frequency of use (number of days in past 30 days) of combustible, edible and vaporized cannabis (outcomes)

How (Study Design): This was a survey study.

Authors: Adam M. Leventhal, Ph.D., the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, Los Angeles, and co-authors

Results: Of the 33.9 percent of 10th-graders (1,077 of 3,177) who reported ever using cannabis, combustible cannabis was the most popular followed by cannabis products that were edible or vaporized. Most 10th-graders who had ever used cannabis (665[61.7 percent]) used multiple products to administer the drug.

Study Limitations: Whether 10th-graders who used two or more different cannabis products initiated cannabis use with noncombustible products and later transitioned to combustible cannabis or vice versa was unclear; and the survey didn't differentiate cannabis products by potency, strain or types of cannabis formulation

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2018.2765)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Want to embed a link to this study in your story?: Links will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2018. 2765

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.