USPSTF recommendation statement on screening for syphilis infection in pregnant women

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends early screening for syphilis infection in all pregnant women.

Background: The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This latest statement is an update of its 2009 recommendation on screening for syphilis infection in pregnant women. Untreated syphilis infection in pregnant women can be transmitted to the fetus (congenital syphilis) at any time during pregnancy or at birth, and is associated with stillbirth, neonatal death, and significant illness in infants (such as bone deformities and neurologic impairment). After a steady decline from 2008 to 2012, cases of congenital syphilis markedly increased from 2012 to 2016.

