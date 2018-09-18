recommendation statement on behavioral weight loss interventions to prevent obesity-related health problems, death in adults

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that clinicians offer or refer adults with a body mass index of 30 or higher to intensive behavioral interventions that focus on dietary changes and increased physical activity and that provide a variety of components to support weight loss and to maintain it.

Background: The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This latest statement is an update of its 2012 recommendation on screening for obesity in adults. More than 35 percent of men and 40 percent of women in the United States are obese. Obesity is associated with health problems such as increased risk for coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes. various types of cancer and disability. Obesity is also associated with an increased risk for death, particularly among adults younger than 65 years.

