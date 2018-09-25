New study reveals potential therapeutic approach to enhance KC migration in wound healing

New Rochelle, NY, September 25, 2018--Researchers have identified a new mechanism involving ginsenoside Rb1, which has the ability to stimulate keratinocyte migration and promote cutaneous wound healing. They report the results of a study showing that Rb1 enhances keratinocyte migration in an article published in Journal of Medicinal Food, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Journal of Medicinal Food website through October 25, 2018.

The article entitled "Ginsenoside Rb1 Enhances Keratinocyte Migration by a Sphingosine-1-Phosphate-Dependent Mechanism" is coauthored by Kunngho Park, Hallym University (Chuncheon, Korea), Yoonhwa Jeong, Dankook University (Cheonan, Korea), and colleagues from Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine (Wonju, Korea), University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, and Veterans Affairs Medical Center (San Francisco, CA). The researchers demonstrated that Rb1 significantly increases the production of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), which is a signaling factor in keratinocytes known to stimulate wound repair through greater keratinocyte migration.

