Person-centered video blogs increase chances of viewer support for cancer patients

New Rochelle, NY, September 4, 2018--As people with cancer use social media to find and develop support systems, a new study looks at YouTube content to determine what kinds of videos elicit an empathetic response from viewers. Researchers have pinpointed several qualities among video diaries that garner the most support from commenters. The study and how it can be applied in a clinical setting are discussed in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking website through October 4, 2018.

In the article entitled "Vlogging Cancer: Predictors of Support in YouTube Cancer Vlogs," coauthors Brent J. Hale, Amy L. Gonzalez, and Marie Richardson of Indiana University's Media School, completed a content analysis of 69 videos and 869 associated comments. Video blogs, known as vlogs, that centered the person with cancer as the protagonist who discusses their diagnostic experience, the problems they encountered, and their personal growth, yielded the most empathetic responses from viewers. This kind of support has already been linked to positive health and recovery outcomes. Interestingly, researchers found that pleas to get a checkup yielded fewer comments of support.

"YouTube currently reaches more young adults in the U.S. than any cable network. Vlogging may provide a powerful channel to foster active engagement for those who, because of their illnesses, might lack the ability to engage outside of the home. " says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

###

About the Journal

Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online with Open Access options and in print that explores the psychological and social issues surrounding the Internet and interactive technologies. Complete tables of contents and a sample issue may be viewed on the Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Games for Health Journal, Telemedicine and e-Health, and Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.