Advancing life sciences research with the internet of things

A new special issue of SLAS Technology showcases life sciences researchers who are pioneering the use of powerful yet accessible and low-cost IoT technologies in their laboratories. Ten articles illustrate how IoT is being used to optimize factors such as throughput, cost, uptime and result quality.

Articles include descriptions of how to use IoT to monitor, optimize and re-design laboratory systems by tracking laboratory activities; making instruments smarter; and creating purpose-built laboratory instruments.

Following an introduction by guest editor James M. Gill, II, Ph.D. (BFLConsulting, Madison, CT), authors from Germany, India, Switzerland and the United States explore:

The Internet-of-Things is Digitizing and Transforming Science

End to End Sample Tracking in the Laboratory using a Custom Internet-Of-Things Device

Achieving Reproducibility and Closed Loop Automation in Biological Experimentation with an IoT-Enabled Lab of the Future

Engineering Novel Lab Devices Using 3D Printing and Microcontrollers

Designing a Low-Cost, Single-Supply ECG System for Suppression of Movement Artifact from Contaminated Magnetocardiogram

IoT for Real-Time Measurement of High-Throughput Liquid Dispensing in Laboratory Environments

Portable Systems for Metered Dispensing of Aggressive Liquids

Arduino-Based Novel Hardware Design for Liquid Helium Level Measurement

Introducing a Virtual Assistant to the Lab: A Voice User Interface for the Intuitive Control of Laboratory Instruments

MVO Automation Platform: Addressing Unmet Needs in Clinical Laboratories with Microcontrollers, 3D Printing, and Open-Source Hardware/Software

The SLAS Technology special issue on The Internet of Things in the Life Sciences Laboratory will be published at http://journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ jlad/ 23/ 5 on Sept. 20, 2018. For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit http://www. slas. org/ journals .

About our Society and Journals

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of nearly 20,000 professionals and students dedicated to life sciences discovery and technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS DISCOVERY: 2016 Impact Factor 2.444. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN (USA). SLAS Discovery (Advancing Life Sciences R&D) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Biomolecular Screening (JBS).

SLAS TECHNOLOGY: 2016 Impact Factor 2.850. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore). SLAS Technology (Translating Life Sciences Innovation) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Laboratory Automation (JALA).

