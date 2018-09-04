Mount Sinai launches television series on CUNY TV

The Mount Sinai Health System has launched a new television series called Mount Sinai Future You, featuring clinicians, researchers, and patients discussing how innovations in science, medicine, and new models of care are changing the course of health care. The broadcast takes viewers behind the scenes at the Mount Sinai Health System, which is on the forefront of research and discoveries that are advancing the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of human disease.

September's episode features the story of Linda Rosen, a painter from New Jersey, who formed a special bond with her neurosurgeon, Joshua Bederson, MD, Chair of Neurosurgery at the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Bederson, who removed a frontal lobe tumor the size of a baseball from Ms. Rosen, is a fellow artist and sculptor. Following treatment, Ms. Rosen says, her artwork was transformed and the colors she used on the canvas changed from muted tones to vibrant ones. She and Dr. Bederson invite us into their art studios and discuss their paintings and sculptures.

Other stories highlight a pediatric surgeon's use of new forms of chemotherapy to save a young boy's life, the efforts of a team of doctors to promote heart health worldwide, a cardiologist's research into ancient mummies, a legendary basketball coach's emotional journey to defy cancer and attend her hall of fame induction ceremony, and new treatments for diabetes patients.

"The broadcast highlights innovations, from preventive medicine to treatments, that are leading to improved health outcomes, and ultimately, a more fulfilling life," said Dorie Klissas, Vice President of Marketing and Communications of the Mount Sinai Health System and Senior Associate Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The Mount Sinai Health System is one of the nation's largest integrated health systems, with seven hospitals, a renowned medical school--the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai--and a growing ambulatory network. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, with a long record of achievement in breakthrough science and clinical care, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018.

Mount Sinai Future You is broadcast on CUNY TV, the non-commercial educational-access cable channel run by The City University of New York. Each 30-minute episode will run in the first week of the month, with re-runs scheduled for later dates. The next episode will air on Wednesday, September 5, at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The chart below contains the CUNY TV channel lineup. Videos from the broadcast will also be posted to Mount Sinai's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as to the Inside Mount Sinai digital site.

"Mount Sinai Future You is developed internally by a team of talented journalists with television news experience at both the network and local levels," said Ms. Klissas, a former Emmy-award winning network television producer for NBC's Today show and the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric.

The broadcast is produced and edited by Nicci Hudson, an experienced health care video producer. Justin Gunn, a videographer who has worked at WABC-TV and Extra TV, provides shooting and editing support. The show is written and hosted by Matt Kozar, a former Emmy-award winning reporter, who worked most recently at WCBS-TV and CBS News.

###

Cable System CUNY TV Channel

Spectrum 75

Cablevision 75

Optimum Brooklyn 75

RCN Cable 77

Verizon FiOS 30

*Some RCN digital cable and MMDS systems carry CUNY TV and/or NYC TV on different channel numbers. For example, some RCN systems in Manhattan and Queens carry CUNY TV on channel 24, 106 or 108. Please consult your cable provider directly to be sure.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai's vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 6,600 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools", aligned with a U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" Hospital, No. 13 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation's top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in six other specialties in the 2018-2019 "Best Hospitals" issue. Mount Sinai's Kravis Children's Hospital also is ranked nationally in five out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 11th nationally for Ophthalmology and 44th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally.