Arthritis and depression often occur together in older adults

Arthritis is common in individuals with varying degrees of depression, according to a new International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry study.

In the analysis of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2011-2014 data on US adults aged 50 years and older, the prevalence of arthritis was 55.0%, 62.9%, and 67.8% in participants with minor, moderate, and severe depression, respectively.

The findings highlight the importance of screening for and treating arthritis-related pain in older adults with depressive symptoms. In addition, understanding that depressive symptoms and arthritis may be interlinked in older adults is critical to ensure availability and access to appropriate care

Link to Study: https:/ / onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ gps. 4971

