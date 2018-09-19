Research examines mechanisms behind cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes has been linked with an increased risk of cognitive dysfunction and dementia, but the underlying mechanisms are uncertain. In a new Diabetic Medicine study, imaging tests revealed that changes in white matter regions of the brain that are indicative of small vessel disease are associated with decreased processing speed (the the time it takes a person to do a mental task) in people with Type 2 diabetes. Also, higher blood pressure and worse kidney function were related to worse cognition.

The findings suggest that blood vessels in the brain may be involved in the mechanisms that lead to cognitive decline in individuals with Type 2 diabetes.

"Cognitive dysfunction is an emerging target of complications of diabetes mellitus, and we believe that our results provide some clue into the mechanisms behind its development," said lead author Dr. Boris Mankovsky, of the National Medical Academy for Postgraduate Education, in Kiev, Ukraine.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/dme.13800

