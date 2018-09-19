What treatable traits predict future asthma attacks?

Investigators have assessed the prevalence of treatable traits in severe asthma and have determined which specific traits are predictive of future asthma attacks. Their findings, which are published in Respirology, are the result of an extensive national collaborative study in Australia.

Ten traits predicted future asthma attacks, and the strongest were: being prone to exacerbations, depression, inhaler device polypharmacy, vocal cord dysfunction, and obstructive sleep apnoea.

The findings may help clinicians develop individualized management strategies for patients with severe asthma.

"We report the higher burden experienced by patients with severe asthma compared to non-severe and importantly identify which treatable traits are predictive of future asthma attacks. This highlights the usefulness of the treatable traits approach in severe asthma and identifies important targets for treatment," said lead author Dr. Vanessa McDonald, of the University of Newcastle.

###

Additional Information

Link to Study: https:/ / onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1111/ resp. 13389

About Journal

Respirology is a journal of international standing, publishing peer-reviewed articles of scientific excellence in clinical and clinically-relevant experimental respiratory biology and disease. Fields of research include immunology, intensive and critical care, epidemiology, cell and molecular biology, pathology, pharmacology, physiology, paediatric respiratory medicine, clinical trials, interventional pulmonology and thoracic surgery.

The Journal aims to encourage the international exchange of results and publishes papers in the following categories: Original Articles, Editorials, Reviews, and Correspondences.

Respirology is the preferred journal of the Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand, has been adopted as the preferred English journal of the Japanese Respiratory Society and the Taiwan Society of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and is an official journal of the World Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology.

About Wiley