Physician experts highlight research ahead of Otolaryngology's Annual Meeting

ALEXANDRIA, VA--The latest research on ear health, head and neck cancer, sleep-disordered breathing, rhinology and allergy, facial plastics, laryngology and swallowing disorders, endocrine surgery, and other topics related to otolaryngology-head and neck surgery will be presented in Atlanta, GA, October 7-10, during the 2018 Annual Meeting & OTO Experience of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation.

Abstracts of all the research to be presented are now available online at http://journals. sagepub. com/ doi/ suppl/ 10. 1177/ OTOJ_159_1S/ suppl_file/ OTO_159_1S_fullissue. pdf .

The 2018 Annual Meeting includes hundreds of research presentations. The Program Advisory Committee, comprised of physician members, selected 21 Scientific Oral Presentations to highlight in recognition of outstanding scientific merit and innovation. The following selected studies will be presented during the "Best of Orals" session on Sunday, October 7, at 8:30 am in Building B, Room 312, in the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC):

Do Surgeons' Biases Influence the Treatment Decisions in Patients with Recurring Tonsillitis?

Nish Mehta, PhD, MBBS, FRCS (ORL) (presenter)

Effectiveness of Non-opioid/Non-narcotic Postoperative Pain Management Regimen for Patients Undergoing Thyroidectomy and/or Parathyroidectomy

James Biery (presenter) and Phillip K. Pellitteri, DO

Epidemiology of Vestibular Schwannoma over the Past Half-Century: Population-Based Study in the United States

John P. Marinelli BS, (presenter), Christine Lohse, MS, and Matthew L. Carlson, MD

Evaluation of the Prognostic Utility of the Hemoglobin-to-Red Cell Distribution Width Ratio in Head and Neck Cancer: Multi-center Cohort Study

Tristan Tham, MD (presenter), Caitlin Olson, MD, Josephine Coury, Julian Khaymovich, Sireesha Teegala, Michael Wotman, and Peter D. Costantino, MD

Factors Affecting Failure to Complete Sleep Studies in Pediatric Patients with Sleep Disordered Breathing

Jocelyn L. Kohn, MD (presenter), Jessica R. Levi, MD, and Michael B. Cohen, MD

Five-Year Objective and Subjective Outcomes of Palatopharyngeal Surgery in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea Hypopnea Syndrome

Jingying Ye, MD (presenter), Guoping Yin, and Yuhuan Zhang

If You're Happy, How Do You Show It? Dynamics of Spontaneous Smiles

Emily A Waselchuk, MD (presenter) and Sofia Lyford-Pike, MD

Increasing Resource Utilization in Treatment and Management of Pediatric Subglottic Stenosis

Feras Ackall, MD (presenter), Hui-Jie Lee, Belyu Liu, and Jeffrey Cheng, MD

Investigation of Association between Depression: Its Prophylaxis and Long-term Overall Survival for Head and Neck Cancer Survivors in a Randomized Controlled Trial

Trevon McGill, MD (presenter), William Lydiatt, MD, Oleg Militsakh, MD, Andrew M. Coughlin, MD, Harlan Sayles, MS, Robert Lindau, MD, Daniel Lydiatt, MD, and Aru Panwar, MD

Novel Transgenic Murine Model for Study of Peripheral Nerve Regeneration

Suresh Mohan, MD (presenter), Ivan Coto Hernandez, PhD, Shinsuke Shibata, and Nate Jowett, MD

Outcomes of Hypoglossal Nerve Upper Airway Stimulation in Patients with Isolated Retropalatal Collapse

Ahmad F. Mohmoud, MD (presenter), and Erica R. Thaler, MD

Outliers: Predicting High Cost of Care for Otolaryngology Patients

Karthik Balakrishnan, MD (presenter), James P. Moriarty, Jordan K. Rosedahl, Colin L.W. Driscoll, MD, and Bijan J. Borah, PhD

Pathologic Fibroblasts in Idiopathic Subglottic Stenosis Amplify Local Inflammatory Signals

Robert J. Morrison, MD (presenter), Nicolas-George Katsantonis, MD, Christopher Wootten, MD, Kevin M. Motz, MD, Alexander T. Hillel, MD, and Alexander Gelbard, MD

Postoperative Opioid Prescriptions and Corresponding Opioid Consumption after Septoplasty or Rhinoplasty

Alexander N. Rock, MD (presenter), Corey Cheresnick, MD, Kenneth Akakpo, Benjamin Zmistowski, MD, and Stephen Nogan, MD

Postoperative Pain Control and Opioid Usage Patterns Among Patients Undergoing Thyroidectomy and Parathyroidectomy

Theresa Tharakan, BA (presenter), Sydney T. Jiang, MD, Judd Fastenberg, MD, Thomas J. Ow, MD, MS, Richard V. Smith, MD, and Vikas Mehta, MD

Protective Role of N-Acetylcisteine from Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity in Patients with Head and Neck Cancer. Randomized Placebo Controlled Clinical Trial

Daniel Munoz, MD, MSc (presenter), Felipe Cardemil, MD, Andres Readi, and Jose Contreras

Relationship Between Nasal Steroid Choice and Industry Payments among Otolaryngologists

Elliot Morse (presenter), Rance Fujiwara, and Saral Mehra, MD, MBA

Resident Understanding of Laryngeal Stroboscopy: Needs Assessment

Joel W. Jones, MD (presenter), Mollie Perryman, Paul D. Judge, MD, Cristina Cabrera-Muffly, MD, James David Garnett, MD, Kevin J. Sykes, PhD, MPH, and Shannon M. Kraft, MD

Surgical Impact of an Endocrine Surgeon on an Academic Otolaryngology Department

Ayka J. Iwata, MD (presenter), Steven S. Chang, MD, Tamer Abdel-Halim Ghanem, MD, PhD, and Michael C. Singer, MD

There is No Difference in Tympanoplasty Closure Rates between Collagen Allografts and Temporalis Fascia or Perichondrium

Nathan D. Cass (presenter), Herman A. Jenkins, MD, and Stephen P. Cass, MD, MPH

Treatment Modalities in Sinonasal Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma: Clinicopathological Features and Comparative Analysis

Roshansa Singh (presenter), Sana H. Siddiqui, Loka Thangamathesvaran, MD, Suat Kilic, Wayne D. Hsueh, MD, and Jean Anderson Eloy, MD

