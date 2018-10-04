Adherence to annual lung cancer screening needs improvement

A study from the Thoracic Oncology Research Group (TORG), Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Medical University of South Carolina, aimed to examine the adherence to annual low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening after baseline LDCT within the Veteran Health Administration Lung Cancer Screening Demonstration Project (LCDSDP). The study will be presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2018 in San Antonio, and a discussion highlighting the latest updates made since the CHEST Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines will take place.

The original project was conducted from July 1, 2013, through June 30, 2015, at eight geographically diverse veterans affairs hospitals. Screening was performed in current and former smokers (quit within the past 15 years) ages 55-80 with at least a 30-pack year smoking history. Researchers utilized data generated from the LCDSDP and 18 months following its completion stored in the BHA Corporate Data Warehouse. Adherence to screening was defined as it was in the National Lung Screening Trial as having undergone a follow-up LDCT within 15 months from baseline scan.

A total of 2,106 veterans underwent a baseline LDCT across all sites; 60 percent had scans negative for nodules greater than or equal to 4 mm in size and repeat annual LDCT was recommended. In this group with a negative baseline scan, 149 were considered no longer eligible for screening because they had been diagnosed with lung cancer, were undergoing evaluation for cancer, no longer met the target age or years of cessation, were considered to have other life-limiting disease or were no longer interested in participating. Of the 1,120 remaining eligible for repeat annual LDCT, 880 went on to undergo the follow-up scan, yielding a 77.6 percent adherence rate from annual screening in those with a normal baseline scan.

"Our study demonstrates that even within the context of a well-designed, implemented and guideline-adherent LDCT screening program, adherence is not optimal and does not reach the reported 95 percent of the NLST when the baseline scan is negative," says lead researcher Dr. Paul B. Brasher. "Both mortality benefit and cost-efficacy are likely to suffer without better adherence."

Further results from these two studies will be shared at CHEST Annual Meeting 2018 in San Antonio on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Centre, Room 207A. The study abstracts can be viewed on the journal CHEST® website.

###

ABOUT CHEST 2018

CHEST 2018 is the 84th annual meeting for the American College of Chest Physicians held Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. The American College of Chest Physicians, publisher of the journal CHEST®, is the global leader in advancing best patient outcomes through innovative chest medicine education, clinical research and team-based care. Its mission is to champion the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases through education, communication and research. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000 members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. For more information about CHEST 2018, visit chestmeeting.chestnet.org, or follow CHEST meeting hashtag, #CHEST2018, on social media.