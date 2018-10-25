Do astronauts need sunscreen? (video)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 -- Space is full of potentially dangerous radiation. Here on Earth, our atmosphere and magnetic field protect us from the worst of it. Astronauts on a deep-space mission would need other forms of protection. In collaboration with National Chemistry Week, this Reactions video is all about chemistry in space: https:/ / youtu. be/ MV5PGjWl2Yc .

###

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios. Subscribe to Reactions at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions.

The American Chemical Society, the world's largest scientific society, is a not-for-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook Instagram