What would it take to turn Boston harbor into tea? (video)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2018 -- On December 16, 1773, the Boston tea party protestors threw more than 340 chests full of tea -- the equivalent of about 18 and a half million teabags -- into the harbor. Would that be enough to turn the harbor into a giant cup of tea? In this video, Reactions considers the math: https:/ / youtu. be/ zME0L1HXqfM .

