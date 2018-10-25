Does obesity have an impact on kidney transplant outcomes?

Highlights

In a study of kidney transplant recipients, those with ideal BMI (18-25) had the best organ survival. There was no difference when comparing BMI 30-35 with >35.

There were no significant differences in patient survival across different BMI groups.

Results from the study will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 October 23-October 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

San Diego, CA (October 25, 2018) -- A new study sheds light on the potential impacts of obesity on health outcomes in kidney transplant recipients. The study will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 October 23-October 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The prevalence of obesity is increasing in prospective kidney transplant recipients. To examine the potential effect on long-term health outcomes, Bhavna Chopra, MD (Allegheny General Hospital) and her colleagues analyzed information from the United Network for Organ Sharing database from 2006 to 2016 concerning recipients at different levels of body mass index (BMI). To minimize the impact of donor variables on transplant outcomes, the team used a paired kidney model in which kidneys from the same deceased donor were transplanted into recipients in different BMI categories.

Concerning delayed organ function, patients with ideal BMI (18-25) had the lowest risk, and the risk rose with increasing BMI categories; yet there was no difference in patient survival across different BMI groups.

"Our data support a more favorable consideration of obese patients for kidney transplantation and suggest that the use of a BMI cut off between 30 and 40 for wait listing, while common, is arbitrary and unfounded," said Dr. Chopra. "The resulting increase in access to transplantation for many obese patients will have a significant impact on quality of life and longevity for these patients compared to staying on long-term dialysis."

Study: "Impact of Obesity on Kidney Transplant Outcomes: A Paired-Kidney Analysis"

ASN Kidney Week 2018, the largest nephrology meeting of its kind, will provide a forum for more than 13,000 professionals to discuss the latest findings in kidney health research and engage in educational sessions related to advances in the care of patients with kidney and related disorders. Kidney Week 2018 will take place October 23 - October 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.