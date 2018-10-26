Proinflammatory diet linked to higher risk of kidney disease progression

San Diego, CA (October 26, 2018) -- Diets that contribute to inflammation were linked with a higher risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in a study that will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 October 23-October 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

CKD progression can be accompanied by chronic inflammation. To examine whether pro-inflammatory diets might increase the risk of CKD progression, Tanushree Banerjee, PhD (University of California, San Francisco) and her colleagues studied a national sample of 1,084 adults with CKD, where 11.1% of the participants developed kidney failure over 14 years of follow-up.

The investigators found that individuals with pro-inflammatory diets had a higher risk of developing kidney failure. "These findings have implications for the prevention of kidney failure using dietary approaches with low inflammatory potential," said Dr. Banerjee. "Nutritional interventions that focus on reducing the inflammatory aspects of diet should be tested for halting the progression of CKD."

Foods that have been positively related to concentrations of inflammatory markers include tomatoes; carbonated beverages; vegetables other than green leafy and dark yellow vegetables; and processed meat, red meat, organ meat, and fish other than dark-meat fish.

###

Study: "Pro-Inflammatory Diets Increase Risk of ESRD in U.S. Adults with CKD"

ASN Kidney Week 2018, the largest nephrology meeting of its kind, will provide a forum for more than 13,000 professionals to discuss the latest findings in kidney health research and engage in educational sessions related to advances in the care of patients with kidney and related disorders. Kidney Week 2018 will take place October 23 - October 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.