Study reveals racial and ethnic disparities in pediatric kidney transplantation outcomes

From 1995 to 2014, patient survival after kidney transplantation improved overall for pediatric recipients in the United States; however, racial/ethnic disparities in long-term survival worsened over time.

San Diego, CA (October 25, 2018) -- Although there have been considerable reductions in disparities in adult kidney transplant outcomes in the United States, a new study found that disparities in long-term patient survival among pediatric kidney transplant recipients have worsened. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 October 23-October 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

For the study, Tanjala Purnell, MPH, PhD (Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine) and her colleagues examined information on 3,295 White, 2,049 Black, and 2,073 Hispanic children who received a kidney transplant in the United States between January 1, 1995 and December 31, 2014.

From 1995 to 2014, patient survival after transplantation improved for all recipients; however, racial/ethnic disparities in long-term survival worsened over time. In 1995, compared with White kidney transplant recipients, Black and Hispanic recipients had 11% and 49% reduced risks of death, respectively. In 2014, compared with White recipients, Black recipients had an 84% higher risk and Hispanics had a 29% lower risk.

"In this national study of pediatric kidney transplant recipients, we found that while survival after KT improved overall, disparities in long-term patient survival worsened from 1995 to 2014. ?In stark contrast to prior study findings of reduced racial/ethnic disparities in outcomes for adult kidney transplant recipients, we found that disparities in long-term survival worsened over the last two decades for Black children in the United States," said Dr. Purnell. "Our findings suggest that national strategies to elucidate and intervene on mechanisms driving disparities among pediatric kidney transplant recipients are needed."

Study: "Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Pediatric Kidney Transplant Outcomes in the United States: Have We Made Any Progress Over the Last Twenty Years?"

