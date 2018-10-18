Family Medicine and Community Health Journal volume 6, issue number three publishes

The September 2018 issue includes five original research articles, a commentary article and a China Focus article addressing various topics in family medicine in both China and internationally

Beijing, October 18, 2018: The September 2018 issue includes five original research articles, a commentary article and a China Focus article addressing various topics in family medicine in both China and internationally.

The first featured article in this issue is an original research article entitled "Development and Validation of Mothers of Preterm Babies Post-Partum Depression Scale" by authors Ajibola A. Ishola, Chisom C. Obasi, and Ismail T. Sholuke. Having a baby is often marked by disturbance in mood, and the birth of a premature baby can put mothers at greater risk of psychological distress than the birth of a fullterm baby. Available screening tools assess postpartum depression symptoms without consideration of mitigating sources of postpartum stress. Edinburgh Post-natal Depression scale is the commonest measure for differential diagnosis in Nigeria but limited in screening women for suicidal ideation and anxiety. This study developed a new tool that improves the efficiency of, and reduces the time spent diagnosing postpartum depression among mothers of preterm babies. Efficiency in diagnosing the pathological reaction of mothers of preterm babies to the child's condition and the corresponding depression symptoms is highly important for implementation of cost-effective intervention by mental health practitioners.

The second featured article is a reflection article entitled "The Role of the Teaching Practice in Undergraduate Medical Education - A Perspective from the USA" by Michael D. Fetters, Joanna Rew and Joel J. Heidelbaugh. Despite the growth of family medicine for more than 50 years in many countries, there remain many family medicine-emerging countries that have limited experience in the teaching of family medicine to medical students. This article provides suggestions for specific educational practices when one is teaching a medical student engaged in a clinical clerkship. Specifically, it focuses on both what to teach and how to teach family medicine-relevant clinical skills, knowledge, and behaviors to a medical student during a clinical rotation. Moreover, the article includes a series of formative and summative evaluation forms that are used at the University of Michigan that have content similar to the formats used in many US medical student training programs and that can be adapted for use in other settings.

The third featured article is a China Focus article entitled "Number, Distribution and Predicted Needed Number of General Practitioners in China" by Baoling Wu, Hanxiang Gong and Zhenni Luo. This article provides analysis of the number and distribution of general practitioners in China from 2012 to 2015 based on China Health Statistics Yearbook 2014, China Health Statistics Yearbook 2016 and China Statistical Yearbook 2016. The authors use Grey model and manpower to- population ratio approaches to predict the future demand of general practitioners in China from 2016 to 2020.

###

Other articles published in the issue include:

Editorial

The health of women and children - an integral part of practice of family and community medicine

Li Li

Original Research

Factors influencing IOP changes in postmenopausal women

Chin P. Siuw, Suresh Vasudevan, Mushawiathi Mustapha

Blood pressure-controlling behavior in relation to educational level and economic status among

Hypertensive women in Ghana

Bishwajit Ghose, Sanni Yaya

A cross-sectional study to assess the out-of-pocket expenditure of families on the health care of

Children younger than 5 years in a rural area

Saurabh RamBihariLal Shrivastava, Prateek Saurabh Shrivastava

Case Study

Integrated primary care-behavioral health program development and implementation in a rural context

Kendra Campbell, Loren McKnight and Angel R. Vasquez

FMCH is available on the IngentaConnect platform and at Family Medicine and Community Health. Submissions may be made using ScholarOne Manuscripts. There are no author submission or article processing fees. FMCH is indexed in the ESCI, EBSCO, OCLC, Primo Central (Ex Libris), Scopus, Sherpa Romeo, Ulrichsweb, DOAJ, WPRIM, NISC (National Information Services Corporation) and Index Copernicus Databases. Follow FMCH on Twitter @FMCHJournal; or Facebook.