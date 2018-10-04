ESMO 2018 Congress curtain raiser

Lugano, 4 October 2018: Reporters are invited to follow the ESMO 2018 Congress, (1) the leading international oncology event in Europe, 19-23 October at the Messe München (2) in Munich, Germany. Journalists will have access to the latest research in oncology and to leading cancer experts from around the world.

The Opening Press Conference (3) will take place on Friday 19 October, 10:45-11:30, and will set the scene of the Congress tagline "Securing access to optimal cancer care".

There will be four other press briefings (4) presenting clinical trials in:

Breast cancer - Saturday 20 October, 08:15-09:00

Ovarian cancer - Saturday 20 October, 11:15-12:00

Prostate and kidney cancers - Sunday 21 October, 08:15-09:00

Head and neck cancers - Monday 22 October, 08:15-09:00

A wrap up Q&A session for reporters, (3) with ESMO experts from different specialties, is scheduled for Tuesday 23 October at 08:15 and will be the opportunity to ask any unanswered questions.

Other studies to look out for, not included in press briefings, will address, among others:

Is immunotherapy safe for HIV patients with cancer?

Do women and men experience the same side effects from chemotherapy?

Is Twitter a reliable source for cancer patients?

What are the barriers for participation in free governmental cancer screening programmes?

How do young breast cancer patients really feel about pregnancy after remission?

Are adolescents and young adults fairly represented in clinical trials?

A total of 2051 abstracts will be presented during ESMO 2018 covering a wide range of topics including among others: The latest in immunotherapy, technologies of the future, biomarkers, basic and translational research, prevention.

ESMO 2018 will host EONS11, (5) the annual congress of the European Oncology Nursing Society. (6) Two days dedicated to discussing symptom management, patient safety for a better all-round patient care approach and to improve patient outcomes through doctor-nurse collaboration.

The fully integrated ESMO Patient Advocacy track, (7) also starting on Friday at 14:30 with a session on Knowledge is power: Educating patients and advocates, (8) emphasises the central role of patients in the Society's collective efforts aimed at securing access to optimal cancer care.

Online programme and press activities

All abstract titles are available via the online programme (9) and the ESMO events app (10)

Publication schedule for accepted abstracts and Press activities information (11)

Media registration

ESMO welcomes media interested in reporting from the ESMO events and on cancer issues in general. Media representatives are required to observe and abide by the ESMO Media Policy. (12)

To register for the event, please fill out the Complimentary Media Registration Form. (13) Media registration in advance is strongly recommended (deadline: 12 October 2018).

On-site staff will be ready to assist and facilitate one-on-one interviews with researchers and key opinion leaders.

Meeting venue and accommodation

The ESMO 2018 Congress will take place at the Munich Messe. (2)

Please be aware of fraudulent websites offering Accommodation Services for the ESMO 2018 Congress. K.I.T. Group GmbH is the only accommodation agency authorised by ESMO to book rooms for ESMO 2018. (14)

We look forward to welcoming you in Munich!

Please make sure to use the official name of the meeting in your reports: ESMO 2018 Congress

References

About the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)