How have mortality rates changed over time for infants, children?

Bottom Line: Mortality rates for death from any cause declined in all age groups from 1999 to 2015 in a study that analyzed death certificate data for people younger than 25 in the United States, Canada and England/Wales. More than 1.1 million deaths occurred during the study period in the United States, where mortality rates for death from any cause were the highest. The study identifies leading causes of death and analyzes changes in mortality rates by age and race/ethnicity in the United States. The authors highlight mortality rate trends in the United States among major causes of death, including declining rates for sudden infant death syndrome and, for young people, declines in unintentional injury deaths and homicides. In addition, mortality rates from suffocation and strangulation in bed increased for infants, while suicide and drug poisonings increased over time among young people.

Authors: Meredith S. Shiels, Ph.D., M.H.S., of the National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.3317)

