Is thyroid hormone therapy for early underactive thyroid associated with better quality of life?

Bottom Line: An early form of underactive thyroid (when the body doesn't produce enough thyroid hormones) called subclinical hypothyroidism is a common condition but the benefit of thyroid hormone therapy on quality of life and symptoms is uncertain. This study, which analyzed the combined results of 21 randomized clinical trials with 2,200 participants with subclinical hypothyroidism, reports that thyroid hormone therapy wasn't associated with improved quality of life or thyroid-related symptoms. The authors suggest the results don't support routine use of thyroid hormone therapy in adults with subclinical hypothyroidism.

Authors: Martin Feller, M.D., M.Sc., University of Bern, Switzerland, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.13770)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

