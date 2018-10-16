Is weight-loss surgery associated with lower risk of macrovascular events like heart attack, stroke for patients with type 2 diabetes?

Bottom Line: Macrovascular disease events, which include heart attack and stroke, are a leading cause of illness and death for patients with type 2 diabetes. Medical management, including lifestyle changes, may not reduce patient risk but bariatric surgery may help. In this observational study of about 20,000 patients with severe obesity and type 2 diabetes who underwent bariatric surgery or received usual medical care for diabetes, bariatric surgery was associated with a lower risk of macrovascular disease events at five years of follow-up (2.1 percent vs 4.3 percent). The findings require confirmation in randomized clinical trials.

Authors: David Arterburn, M.D., M.P.H., Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, Seattle, and coauthors

