Study examines changes made at home after unintentional injuries to children

Bottom Line: A research letter looked at how parents made changes at home after unintentional injuries sent children to emergency departments. In the study of 104 children (6 months to 7 years old) who experienced 123 injuries, falls at home were most common with most injuries to the head/neck/face area. More than half of parents made modifications at home, such as storing hazardous products, after an unintentional injury to a child. Medical records were reviewed and parents were interviewed for the study.

Authors: Vanya C. Jones, Ph.D., M.P.H., of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, and coauthors

