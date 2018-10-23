Study examines long-term rate of mesh sling removal, reoperation

Bottom Line: Treatment for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI) can include inserting a mesh sling to support the urethra. An estimated 250,000 midurethral mesh sling (MUS) operations were performed in 2010 in the United States. There is concern that some women experience pain, persistent urinary incontinence and other issues but little clinical trial evidence exists about these longer-term outcomes. This observational study examined long-term mesh removal and reoperations in about 95,000 women in England who underwent MUS operations for SUI between 2006 and 2015. Within nine years, the rate of sling removal was 3.3 percent and the rate of reoperation for SUI was 4.5 percent. Reasons for removal or reoperations weren't available.

Authors: Ipek Gurol-Urganci, Ph.D., London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, London, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.14997)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###